Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso danced to his second straight Home Run Derby title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field. The New York Mets first baseman hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Batting second, Alonso trailed 22-17 after the first two minutes of the final round, then hit six homers on six swings over the first 28 seconds of his final minute.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Hr Derby#Ap#Home Run Derby#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBABC News

The Latest: Mets' Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion

DENVER -- The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini in the final. Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch to...
MLBmidkansasonline.com

Alonso stole HR Derby show

ALONSO STEALS THE SHOW – I generally pay no mind to Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby, which annually takes place the day before the All-Star Game. But given it was a slow night, I decided to tune into ESPN and watch this year’s Derby edition, primarily to see how the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani would perform.
MLBMLB

Re-Pete! Alonso bops to HR Derby history

DENVER -- Pete Alonso believes he’s the best power hitter in the game. After watching Monday night’s Home Run Derby, it’s hard to argue. The Mets slugger successfully defended his 2019 crown -- there was no event in 2020 due to the pandemic -- by topping Trey Mancini of the Orioles in the final round, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only back-to-back Derby champs in history.
MLBThe Ledger

Mancini's has his moment in HR Derby

The longshot to win the Home Run Derby nearly did it, falling to Pete Alonso in the final. Remains on the 10-day IL. Currently on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. He's hitting .228 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs and six stolen bases as well. Chris Sale...
MLBNBC Sports

Mancini says HR Derby was the 'most incredible experience'

Trey Mancini didn't win the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby, but the Orioles slugger put on both a remarkable and inspiring performance on Monday before falling to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the final round. Mancini, who returned to baseball this spring after missing the entire 2020 season while...
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 7/26/21

We have limited pitching options on Monday’s smaller slate, but on the flip side, that gives us a plethora of offenses to choose from. Nine different teams have an implied total above 4.50 runs tonight. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...

Comments / 0

Community Policy