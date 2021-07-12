Man arrested for burglarizing a Corrigan police car

PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that a man has been arrested after he was accused of burglarizing a Corrigan police car. The suspect, 37-year-old Brandon Michael White, of Onalaska, had already posted a video on social media of himself early last week at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, looking inside patrol cars and checking to see if the doors were locked, and then berating deputies on the parking lot and in the lobby. The deputies ignored his profanity filled tantrum.