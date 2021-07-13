Cancel
Belton, TX

Here are multiple I-35 lane closures that can affect your nightly commute this week

By Kaitlyn Martinez
KCEN
 14 days ago

This week Belton residents will see many lane closures on I-35 through Thursday.

The construction began earlier tonight, July 12 at 7 p.m. and the lanes are expected to reopen again at 6 a.m. the next day. The construction will help workers safely begin a bridge project in the area.

On Monday night, crews will close the two inside southbound main lanes on I-35 between Central Avenue and SL 121.

On Tuesday night, July 13 the same lane closures will be put in place again starting at 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. the next morning. The construction will move for Wednesday and Thursday night.

Starting Wednesday night, crews will close the two outside mainlines of I-35 between Central Avenue and SL 121. Exit ramps to SH 317, I-14 and SL 121 will not be available. Traffic will be able to use the Central Avenue exit. The on-ramps to 6th Avenue and Central Avenue will also be closed.

The same closure will happen Thursday night from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.

To stay up to date on the construction, follow the TxDOT Waco twitter for more specific details.

