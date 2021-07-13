Cancel
Basketball

USA Basketball falls again, this time 91-83 to Australia

 14 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — These games don’t count. Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball. And for quite probably the first time in 29 years of NBA players suiting up for the national team, they heard boos when a game ended — on home soil, no less. Patty Mills scored 22 points and Australia held the U.S. without a field goal for the final 4:34 on the way to beating the Americans 91-83. The three-time defending Olympic gold medalists dropped to 0-2 in their five-game slate of exhibitions leading up to the Tokyo Games.

Patty Mills
