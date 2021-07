Twitch can be an avenue for streamers to show their generosity. For example, streamers like MrBeast have used Twitch for giveaways and to treat fans to exciting games with ludicrous prizes. However, Twitch can be a dark and shady place as well, with some people attempting to take advantage of each other in the name of views. One streamer recently angered the community by "pranking" streamers in need with fake donations, causing an uproar in the process.