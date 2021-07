MILROY — The Marshall Junior Legion baseball team earned a 1-0 victory against Worthington on Thursday. With the score deadlocked at 0-0 going into the seventh, Worthington was able to get a baserunner aboard with a one-out walk, but Marshall reliever Parker Schmitt got a double play to get out of the jam. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Ezra Maurice led things off with a single before Coby Brownlee got hit by a pitch and Talan Plante drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Zach Leibfried then drew a walk to bring in the game-winning run and seal the victory.