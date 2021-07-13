Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How Chris Hemsworth Made A Secret Cameo In Tom Hiddleston's Loki On Disney+

By Megan Behnke
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Marvel Studios first announced a Loki TV series, many fans were hoping for an appearance from the God of Thunder himself, in whatever way that would happen. While the series has had many surprises during its first four episodes, one that was still missing was Chris Hemsworth's Thor. However, the easter egg-filled Episode 5 features a quick-but-much-celebrated moment in which a CGI Thor Frog is seen inside a deeply buried jar, frantically trying to get to the nearby Mjolnir. And that frog's voice, as it were, was indeed the result of a top-secret Hemsworth cameo.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Taika Waititi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Loki On Disney#Loki Tv#Mjolnir#Avengers#Mcu#Marvel#Tva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Fans Are Losing It Over Return of Thor Character

Loki episode 4 had too many twists, turns, and shocking reveals to process all at once, but there is definitely one moment that Marvel fans are already raving about. That would be the moment that a fan-favorite character from the Thor movies shows up for a hilarious cameo appearance - which arguably ups the ante for every Marvel Cinematic Universe star who makes a cameo after this.
TV SeriesInverse

Crocodile Loki could confirm the wildest Thor 4 rumor yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a whole lot more mischievous. The fourth episode of Marvel’s Loki concludes with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief waking up in a post-apocalyptic version of New York — destroyed Avengers Tower and all — only to find himself surrounded by a group of other Loki variants.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr. Shockingly Unfollows Marvel Cast on Instagram and Fans are Heartbroken

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. is widely regarded by many as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a distinction he so rightfully deserves because obviously, the original Iron Man film was the one that started it all. But you know what they say, all good things must come to an end and RDJ finally left the franchise following Avengers: Endgame in the grandest way possible.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ has a glorious deleted scene that Marvel needs to release

The big Loki finale is nearly here. Episode 6 will provide the answers that we seek from this amazing Marvel TV show. And it will supposedly leave fans happy and excited, according to an actress playing one of Loki’s great characters. Ending aside, Marvel needs to release a deleted scene from the first episode of Loki that features Thor. From the sounds of it, it could rival the incredible Zemo dance routine from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As always, several spoilers will follow below. Today’s Top Deal DJI Mavic Mini drone just got a massive discount that cuts it to...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel fans concerned as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and other MCU characters are recast in new show

Marvel fans have been surprised to learn that a selection of MCU characters have been recast for a new Disney Plus series.Upon the release of the trailer of What If...?, a new animated show, confusion abounded as viewers realised some voices they expected to hear do not actually feature in the series.These include Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Benicio del Toro as Guardians of the Galaxy character The Collector.The trailer comes after Jeff Goldblum, who’ll voice The Grandmaster (the character he played in Thor: Ragnarok), seemed...
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Writer Reveals Marvel Studios Dropped Supposed Tony Stark Cameo

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Long before Black Widow made its splashing debut, there's been a persistent rumor that the film headlined by Scarlett Johansson will feature cameo appearances from her Avenger buddies, most notably Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Obviously, that never happened by according to one of the film's writers, the rumors surrounding Stark's involvement in the film are in fact true but ultimately, Marvel Studios had to drop initial plans for RDJ's supposed cameo.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The MCU May Have Already Revealed How Kid Loki Killed Thor

He may have taken the form of a teenager, but the most dangerous Loki variant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series is the youngest version. When Tom Hiddleston voices his incredulity at taking orders from a child, it’s revealed that Kid Loki’s Nexus event saw him accomplish the very thing the main timeline’s trickster had failed to do so often by killing Thor.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Reacts To Deadpool’s MCU Debut

There was a flurry of speculation recently that some big news might be coming regarding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the actor cryptically posted two images online, one showing a piece of fan art displaying the mutant’s signature claws, and the other showing the star arm-in-arm with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.
MoviesInside the Magic

Which Marvel Character Should Henry Cavill Portray?

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his Clark Kent/Superman role in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel and is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). If this is to come true, which Marvel character should Cavill exactly play? Fans have the answer. Last...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Hugh Jackman Strongly Hints At Potential MCU Wolverine Return

The internet had a meltdown yesterday as they took a look at Hugh Jackman’s Instagram story, which featured a pair of images, Boss Logic art of a Wolverine claw, and Jackman hanging out with Kevin Feige, supreme overlord of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The idea, of course, is that Jackman...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson And Co.’s Lengthy Marvel Contracts Got A Lot Of Attention, But Kevin Feige Talks How Things Are Different Now

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first getting going, it was trying to do something that had never really been attempted before, and doing so required some unprecedented moves. A perfect example of this is the way that Marvel Studios negotiated contracts with their stars – having them sign massive multi-picture deals that would lock a performer into a particular part for many years. Fast forward to now, the comic book movie franchise is more than a decade old, and with all of its growth and development has come a change in the way that the company works out contracts with actors.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wolverine In The MCU? Why Hugh Jackman Has Fans Freaking Out About The X-Men

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies were lighting up the silver screen long before shared universes like the MCU came to fruition. But since Disney acquired that studio, fans have been waiting to see if/when the X-Men will finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now Hugh Jackman has fans freaking out about him returning to the role of Wolverine in the massive franchise.
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Hugh Jackman is either trolling fans or un-retiring Wolverine

What do Barbara Streisand, Jay-Z, Jay Leno, Michael Jordan and Phil Collins have in common? They all really suck at retiring. And now, fans are speculating that actor Hugh Jackman is going to follow in their footsteps by re-growing his mutton chops to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine… a role he swore he retired in 2017.
Movieshypebeast.com

Hugh Jackman Post Photo With Kevin Feige, Sparking Rumors of Wolverine in MCU

Despite officially retiring from the role of Wolverine with 2017’s Logan, Hugh Jackman now has fans thinking he will be reprising his role as the beloved mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this week, the Australian actor took to Instagram to share a Wolverine animation from artist Bosslogic and...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Loki report hints at Tom Hiddleston returning to the MCU very soon

Loki might have only just wrapped on Disney Plus, but it seems we might be seeing Tom Hiddleston back as the trickster God sooner rather than later. A new report from THR suggests that Hiddleston will be reprising his role in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, which is due out next year. This is the first time Hiddleston has been linked to the film, though the report says that Marvel hasn't confirmed the news.
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reveals He's Willing to Portray the Character for As Long As He Could

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It is undeniable that Tom Hiddleston has owned the role of Loki ever since his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The way he portrays the character is immensely incredible and the star revealed that he is very much willing to be the God of Mischief for as long as he could if he would be given the chance, even for the rest of his life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy