How Chris Hemsworth Made A Secret Cameo In Tom Hiddleston's Loki On Disney+
When Marvel Studios first announced a Loki TV series, many fans were hoping for an appearance from the God of Thunder himself, in whatever way that would happen. While the series has had many surprises during its first four episodes, one that was still missing was Chris Hemsworth's Thor. However, the easter egg-filled Episode 5 features a quick-but-much-celebrated moment in which a CGI Thor Frog is seen inside a deeply buried jar, frantically trying to get to the nearby Mjolnir. And that frog's voice, as it were, was indeed the result of a top-secret Hemsworth cameo.www.cinemablend.com
