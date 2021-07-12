Cancel
2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux selected in 3rd round by Angels

By Spencer Chrisman
kalb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (WAFB) - Former LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux has been selected in the third round at No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels. Last season, Marceaux was the Tigers ace going 7-7 and established himself as one of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference. Marceaux earned multiple All-American honors, and was a second team All-SEC selection. He ranked No. 2 in the league in innings pitched, No. 6 in ERA with at 2.54, and No. 6 with 116.

MLBhalohangout.com

LA Angels: 3 relief pitchers to target at MLB trade deadline

The LA Angels may end up buying at the trade deadline come the end of this month. The Angels bullpen has looked a bit improved lately, but it still has room for improvement. There are always relievers on the trade block, and there are three in particular that make sense for the Halos.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Red Sox-Marlins trade could ship Starling Marte to Boston

The Boston Red Sox are rumored to be interested in Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte. Here is how they can get a deal done. The MLB trade deadline is officially less than a week away, which means we can see a mad scramble for teams looking to offload talent to organizations looking to contend for the World Series later this year. One team who is expected to be buyers is the Boston Red Sox, owners of the best record in the American League as of this writing. And it appears they have their eyes set on a specific outfielder.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB trade deadline: This Astros-Marlins deal could send Starling Marte to Houston

Could the Marlins find a trade partner for Starling Marte in the Houston Astros? In need of outfield help and hoping to make a splash, Houston might come calling. The Astros have maintained a 3.5-game lead on the Oakland Athletics after the All-Star Break, but should they wish to make sure that challenge remains insignificant, a deal for another outfielder could be the way to go.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Akil Baddoo loses helmet on 3-run triple [Video]

With the Detroit Tigers trailing the Minnesota Twins 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Akil Baddoo took matters into his own hands when he came up with bases loaded. Watch as Baddoo clears the bases with a shot to the gap. Oh, and of course, he lost his helmet while running the bases.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies trade news: Unexpected deal with the Pirates

The Phillies are acquiring LHP Braeden Ogle from the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline. In a stunning development, the Philadelphia Phillies have done something ahead of Friday’s 4 PM EST trade deadline. According to FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray, the Phillies are acquiring a pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBWNDU

Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Indians probably can’t catch the Chicago White Sox, so they’re helping their AL Central rival. Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox in return for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington. The White Sox lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games. They’ve been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10. In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff and drive in runs. The 31-year-old is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.
MLBYardbarker

Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for prospect Jesus Luzardo

The inclusion of the 23-year-old Luzardo has to be seen as eye-opening, especially considering Marte will be a mere rental for the small-market A’s. Considered one of the top pitching prospects in the game a couple years ago, Luzardo has struggled at the big-league level. He’s pitched to a 2-4 record with a 6.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 13 games (six starts) this season. With that said, the tools are more than there for the Peru native to be a top-end rotation option.

