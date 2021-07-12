2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux selected in 3rd round by Angels
DENVER (WAFB) - Former LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux has been selected in the third round at No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels. Last season, Marceaux was the Tigers ace going 7-7 and established himself as one of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference. Marceaux earned multiple All-American honors, and was a second team All-SEC selection. He ranked No. 2 in the league in innings pitched, No. 6 in ERA with at 2.54, and No. 6 with 116.www.kalb.com
