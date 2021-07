1047 Games has announced that it will be pushing the official launch of Splitgate at the eleventh hour, with the July 27th date now longer the release date. Instead, the official launch will take place at some point in August. However, the open beta for Splitgate will keep running. Since the launch of the beta over two million players have been hitting the Splitgate servers, sometimes overwhelming them. The reason the beta will keep running is so the team can keep scaling the server capacity for the game’s full launch. There will be an update tomorrow to Splitgate’s beta that will add three maps and new customisation options.