We've always been known for our high quality of life here in Minnesota which might explain why we rank higher than 47 other states in places where people want to move. That's the word, anyway, from a new survey commissioned by the number-crunchers over at the site MyBaggage.com. (They're a door-to-door delivery service used by people moving abroad, students, sports teams, and others.) Their recent survey has determined the best and worst states to move to in America, analyzed using the following data from all 50 states.