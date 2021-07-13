Dream Game Returns with Media Night

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The Dream Game was one of many casualties of the pandemic in 2020, but a year later, the oldest high school football all-star game in the country is back. The 87th edition of the Dream Game will kick off next Wednesday, July 21st. Tonight was media night for the best graduated seniors from Lackawanna County. The City leads the series 42-to-39. There were also 4 ties over the years. The history is well-documented, but after last year's cancellation, just playing the game this summer means everything.