Texas State

EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas statehouse Democrats are camping out in Washington to try and block the GOP's sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

Congress
Republican Party
Politics
Democratic Party
Houston Chronicle

San Antonio Rep. Philip Cortez is first Texas Democrat in D.C. with a warrant

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Sunday issued his first civil arrest warrant for a fugitive Democrat, Rep. Philip Cortez of San Antonio, after the lawmaker flew back to Washington, D.C. to rejoin colleagues following a brief return to Texas last week. Cortez had fled to D.C. with more than...
Texas Statetalesbuzz.com

Texas GOP House speaker issues arrest warrant for Democrat who fled state after return

Texas state House Speaker Dade Phelan issued an arrest warrant on Sunday for a Democrat who fled to Washington, D.C., to stonewall a pair of GOP-backed voting bills. Phelan commanded the sergeant-at-arms or “any officer appointed by him” to take Rep. Philip Cortez into custody as he cited his constitutional authority to do so. Cortez made headlines last week after he vowed to return to Austin to engage in “good faith dialogue” with his colleagues regarding the legislation, though he quickly returned to Washington to rendezvous with nearly 60 Democratic lawmakers in resumption of an effort to strip the state House of its necessary quorum to do business.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas House Republican introduces bill calling for forensic audit of 2020 election

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.
POTUSFiveThirtyEight

How Long Can Texas Democrats Hold Out?

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. Back in May, Texas House Democrats gained national attention for walking out of the state Capitol and preventing the legislature from having enough members to pass a stringent voting measure that would’ve further restricted access to the ballot box in a state where voting is already hard.
Texas Staterecordargusnews.com

Texas Democrats fled the state. Here’s why

Texas statehouse Democrats fled Monday to Washington to try and block the GOP’s sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session […]
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Teachers say new Texas law aims to sugarcoat U.S. history

As a new school year approaches, Texas social studies teachers are preparing for a new crop of students, renewed uncertainty about the pandemic — and a new state law that prescribes, sometimes in minute detail, what they can and can’t discuss in the classroom. Teachers in the San Antonio area,...
POTUSNewsweek

GOP Governor Larry Hogan Blasts 'Completely Absurd' Republican Defense of January 6

Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, condemned fellow GOP lawmakers "completely absurd" defense of the events of January 6, when former President Donald Trump's supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol. Hogan has frequently criticized Trump, particularly amid the president's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of the...
Newsweek

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Women in Military Draft 'Cowardly'

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted out the names of the Republican senators who unsuccessfully voted against a proposal that would make women eligible for a military draft on Monday. He also included the names of Republicans who voted "yes" or "not present" on the proposal, which was part of the larger annual defense bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21.

