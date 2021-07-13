EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?
Texas statehouse Democrats are camping out in Washington to try and block the GOP's sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott.www.kenoshanews.com
Comments / 0