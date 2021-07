The Tiger Fire east of Crown King is now 50% contained at 16,273-acres. Prescott National Forest will host a community meeting tonight at 8 on their Facebook page. Crown King is still on “SET” status and closed to the public as are the roads in the area. The Horesthief Basin cabins remain on “GO” status. Officials say despite the stormy weather in the Prescott area over the past few days, little to no rain has fallen on the lightning caused fire. An overnight infrared flight indicated few remaining hot spots across the fire’s footprint.