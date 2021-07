The University of North Carolina and The Brandr Group (TBG) have launched the first-ever Group Licensing Program for current NCAA student-athletes. The initiative extends new opportunities for all Tar Heels to profit from using their Name, Image and Likeness and builds on the early success of Carolina’s Alumni Group Rights program, which launched in April. This new program invites all of UNC‘s current student-athletes to join a voluntary group licensing program, which will allow them to benefit from their NIL in conjunction with UNC’s official trademarks and logos.