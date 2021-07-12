Cancel
ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN: The First Song I Learned On Guitar

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Ian has been ripping up stages for over 40 years now in ANTHRAX, but one of his earliest appearances was at an elementary talent show in fourth grade school and it was a far cry from his thrash metal career. Watch the video below from Jackson Guitars as he goes down memory lane with the first few songs he learned to play on guitar, including THE SURFARIS version of "Wipe Out".

