Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa, CA

Please show a little empathy

By Amanda McCrossin
Napa Valley Register
 14 days ago

Recently I witnessed something that I can’t seem to get out of my head. At about 9:45 a.m., as I was driving south on Highway 29 in St. Helena, I glanced across the way to see a friend standing on the side of the road with a dog lying lifelessly at his feet. I did a double take. David, my friend, didn’t look OK, and neither did the dog. In his hands he was unfolding a blanket. I feared that could only mean one thing -- the dog was in trouble. Immediately I u-turned to see if I could help.

napavalleyregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napa, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Saint Helena, CA
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
POTUSNBC News

Biden considering vaccine mandate for all federal employees

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering a requirement for all federal employees to get the Covid vaccine, he told reporters on Tuesday. "That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were." This comes on the heels of new...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.
TennisABC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics in surprise loss

Naomi Osaka, ranked second and competing in her home country, will leave the Tokyo Olympics without a medal. Osaka, 23, lost to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament on Tuesday. "I'm disappointed in every loss, but I feel like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy