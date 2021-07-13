Please show a little empathy

Recently I witnessed something that I can’t seem to get out of my head. At about 9:45 a.m., as I was driving south on Highway 29 in St. Helena, I glanced across the way to see a friend standing on the side of the road with a dog lying lifelessly at his feet. I did a double take. David, my friend, didn’t look OK, and neither did the dog. In his hands he was unfolding a blanket. I feared that could only mean one thing -- the dog was in trouble. Immediately I u-turned to see if I could help.