Extension publication helps connect consumers, local food producers
LARAMIE – A University of Wyoming Extension publication promotes the local food movement across Wyoming, connecting consumers with producers, according to its authors. “Wyoming’s farmers markets, Community Supported Agriculture operations and other food ventures are open for the season, and that means plenty of locally produced products are available statewide,” said Cole Ehmke, UW Extension specialist in rural entrepreneurship and project coordinator, in a release.www.wyomingnews.com
