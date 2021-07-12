Celebrated Virtual Genre Film Festival NIGHTSTREAM Announces 2nd Edition – Running Oct 7-13

One of the wilder movies I've seen from the main competition slate of this year's Cannes Film Festival is a two-and-a-half-hour Russian drama called "Petrov's Flu." A film about a family of three in the grip of a pesky virus might seem either aptly or poorly timed, but this one, adapted from a novel by Alexey Salnikov, was conceived and shot before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Full of nagging coughs, hallucinatory sequences and beguiling narrative detours, it's a madly disorienting romp through a wintry post-Soviet labyrinth that switches time frames and perspectives as though it were succumbing to a series of fevers, though here the condition being diagnosed is less a physical malady than a spiritual and institutional one.