Celebrated Virtual Genre Film Festival NIGHTSTREAM Announces 2nd Edition – Running Oct 7-13
He Boston Underground Film Festival (MA), Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (NY), North Bend Film Festival (WA) and the Overlook Film Festival (LA) will re-team this fall to present a second edition of NIGHTSTREAM. Originally launched in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, NIGHTSTREAM offered a singular virtual festival experience to U.S. audiences that emphasized community support and artist involvement. Now in 2021, the collaborative online film festival will return for another digital celebration sharing all proceeds with the National Alliance To End Homelessness, climate change advocacy group the Sunrise Movement, all artists being showcased, and the four participating festivals. The 2021 festival will run from Oct. 7-13.www.horrorsociety.com
