Blount County charm; Resident uncovers pieces of artwork she wants to share

When Wendy Hipps found a set of watercolor prints at her grandmother’s Blount County home back in 1998, she recognized the value, not necessarily in terms of dollars. The four watercolor prints were kept in their original envelope, and Hipps said she doesn’t even remember where in the home they were found. The 12-by-17 pieces of artwork were done by Richard Lewis, and he signed and dated each back in 1972.