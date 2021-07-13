Cancel
Blount County, TN

Blount County charm; Resident uncovers pieces of artwork she wants to share

By Melanie Tucker melt@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Wendy Hipps found a set of watercolor prints at her grandmother’s Blount County home back in 1998, she recognized the value, not necessarily in terms of dollars. The four watercolor prints were kept in their original envelope, and Hipps said she doesn’t even remember where in the home they were found. The 12-by-17 pieces of artwork were done by Richard Lewis, and he signed and dated each back in 1972.

