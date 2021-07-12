Shudder Releases New Trailer for Demonic Folklore Horror KANDISHA

It’s about time you know David Bruckner‘s name. The dude is a force and has already delivered the awesome indie The Signal, not to mention the excellent and criminally under-appreciated The Ritual, which was acquired by Netflix out of the Sundance Film Festival. He’s also behind one of the most memorable V/H/S segments – “I like you” – not to mention the crazy surgery sequence in Southbound. And while he’s prepping a remake of Hellraiser for Spyglass and Hulu, horror fans are in for a treat with his remarkable The Night House, a supernatural horror for the arthouse crowd. The movie is a banger and one of the best of the year.