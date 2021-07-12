Cancel
Shudder Releases New Trailer for Demonic Folklore Horror KANDISHA

Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it’s up to the three girls to break the curse.

#Demonic#Folklore#Paris#Livid#Morrocan#French
