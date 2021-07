When Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home was still in the writing process, Harve Bennett worked with Leonard Nimoy to come up with an idea that involved Birds of Prey, Klingons, and the Super Bowl. Needless to say, Paramount didn’t like the idea and wanted something different. According to WarpedFactor, Nicholas Meyer, who was the writer and director of The Wrath of Khan came onboard to help with a rewrite. He and Bennett worked together for the next twelve days. Meyer handled the portion of the movie where the crew went back to the 20th century while Bennett wrote the beginning and ending of the movie.