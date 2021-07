Last weekend saw the end of the 20th edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival, or NIFFF, and a great edition it was. COVID-restrictions were loosened a mere week before the start, allowing venues suddenly to be two-thirds filled. This resulted in almost 30,000 tickets sold, a huge benefit for the festival. Needless to say the atmosphere was great, people were having fun, parties were held, and shiploads of absinthe were drunk.