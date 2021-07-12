Florida condominium collapse death toll reaches 94

This dumb fuck is lucky to be alive. Nick Naydev, 27, from Washington state posted an Instagram video aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruise where he jumps from the 11th floor. 11. I jumped off a rock cliff in Croatia that was about 15-20 feet high, and almost pooped myself. According to BroBible, Nick said he was “still drunk from the previous night” and “when I woke up, I just decided to jump.” He was able to swim to a dock from the jump.