American Century Championship: Warriors’ Steph Curry places ninth in celebrity golf tournament

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter finishing with scores of 21 and 18 after the first two rounds of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Steph Curry was chasing a top-10 finish heading into the final 18 holes at Edgewood resort in Lake Tahoe. Following 36 holes, the Golden State Warriors point guard was tied for sixth on the leaderboard. Through the first two rounds, Curry dropped in six birdies on the scorecard.

