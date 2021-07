Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week there are a lot of entertaining topics to geek out about! The GEEKS start off by talking about the world premiere of Disney’s Jungle Cruise at Disneyland this last weekend! While talking about it they share some of the highlights of this weekend of events around this new Disney movie. Things then move to Walt Disney World and the geeks chat about more entertainment that is returning. This includes what they are excited about and what they hope will return next! Also at Walt Disney World, a new video previewing more of Harmonious was released and the geeks talk about this new EPCOT show. Over on Disney+, three new Goofy shorts will be arriving next month! Which one are you most excited about? Finally, it is time to geek out about the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer! Have you seen it? What’d you think? Thank you for joining us this week for GEEKS CORNER! We’ll see you in the corner!