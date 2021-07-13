Cancel
Williamson County, TN

County passes $650M budget, $1.88 property tax rate

By Tori Keafer • Associate Editor
williamsonherald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Williamson County Board of Commissioners passed its annual budget and a new property tax rate on Monday. The 2021-22 county budget totaling $650,431,207, which includes a $117.38 million general fund and $414.58 million general purpose school fund, passed 18-4 with commissioners Gregg Lawrence (District 4), Erin Nations (District 6), Brian Beathard (District 11) and Sean Aiello (District 11) voting against. The new property tax rate of $1.88 passed 19-3 with commissioners Lawrence, Beathard and Aiello voting against. Commissioners Keith Hudson (District 3) and Bert Chalfant (District 7) were absent from the meeting.

