Kyle, Erik, and JD are joined by the Queen of Goalie Twitter Cat Silverman to get a rundown on all the goalies that could be available for the San Jose Sharks this off-season. We get her impression on the goalies in the Draft, including Jesper Wallstedt, and some late-round targets (10:00). We then get into the free agent class (16:00). Cat talks about the goalie situation in Carolina (19:00), Chris Driedger (23:00), and why she is wary of Linus Ullmark as a full-time starter (30:00). Then she gets into potential prospects (35:00) and who she would sign if she were San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson (39:00).