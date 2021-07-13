Tulsa police locate parents after child found on street

Update 11:00 p.m.,

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police posted an update saying the child’s parents have reached out.

Update 10:30 p.m.,

Tulsa police say they are looking for this young girl’s parents after she was found in the area of 11th and Highway 169 Monday night.

A citizen found her around 9 p.m. and reported her to police.

Police say they canvassed the area but were not able to locate her parents.

If you know who she is, or know who her family is, please call our non-emergency number immediately at 918-596-9222.

