In case you haven't heard, GenZ has a lot of opinions when it comes to fashion. But before you get defensive over some of their anti-millennial, anti-'cheugy' style choices (you can still wear your skinny jeans), or side-eye the questionable throwback trends they've brought back to haunt us (i.e. skorts and low-rise jeans), you might want to listen up. Perhaps you won't like everything they're shopping, but this next generation has the right idea in terms of how to shop, and the proof is in the stores Gen Z is obsessed with.