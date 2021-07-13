Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of earnings reports

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ab7c_0av2VrEX00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to a new high, led by banks, communications and consumer-oriented stocks.

“Wall Street is bracing for a volatile week as market participants are divided on a bevy of issues that include whether to bet on growth or cyclicals and if inflation acceleration intensifies," said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,559.96 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8% to 28,807.95. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.8% to 27,999.08.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.7% to 3,270.89 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.4% higher at 7,361.90.

New Zealand and Singapore gained while Bangkok and Jakarta retreated.

Investors were awaiting trade data from China.

On Wall Street, the S&P rose to 4,384.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4% to 34,996.18. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 14,733.24.

The indexes have hit multiple highs lately in choppy trading.

Expectations for corporate profits are high as companies release quarterly results, led by Wall Street banks on Tuesday.

Corporate earnings are expected to surge 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest year-over-year growth since 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Stocks have risen sharply in the past year on expectations that corporate profits would rebound once the pandemic ends. Without strong profits, it will be increasingly difficult for investors to justify these high stock prices and record market valuations.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $74.23 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 46 cents on Monday to $74.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 10 cents to $75.26 per barrel in London. It 39 cents the previous session to $75.16 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 110.37 yen from 110.34 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1871 from $1.1858.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Wall St#Asian Stocks#Ap#Oanda#The Hang Seng#S P#Nasdaq#Factset#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Nikkei 225
Related
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set for muted open ahead of big tech earnings

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set to open flat on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. More than one third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, led...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher ahead of Fed policy meet

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese equities rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings, though caution ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting kept the domestic market in check. The Nikkei share average was up 0.35% at 27,932.08, after scaling...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher on solid GDP data, Wall St gains

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of major tech companies’ earnings and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Retreat Ahead Of Fed, Tech Earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. Meanwhile, Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the previous day's losses as traders were spooked by China's latest crackdown on a range of industries.
StocksPosted by
WRAL News

Tech leads stocks lower on Wall Street, easing off records

Drops in big technology companies led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street, easing major indexes off the latest record highs they set a day earlier. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for low interest rates. The central bank is meeting Tuesday and will release its latest statement on Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks edge higher in muted trading, hold near highs

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 3:37 p.m. and was on pace to eclipse the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, to 35,127, also within striking distance of a new high. The Nasdaq was essentially flat.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Flat at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading steady in early APAC deals on Tuesday, after major benchmarks on Wall St touched fresh record highs, gaining for the 5th consecutive session on Monday as market participants proved optimistic amid second-quarter corporate earnings season, while fears of further spread of the coronavirus Delta variant capped gains.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks To Buy as Treasury Yields Tumble

After bottoming in March, 30-year Treasury bond prices have started climbing again. Despite threats of interest rate hikes as early as 2023 and inflation, markets are supporting higher government debt prices. A number of Wall Street analysts are forecasting a rebound in 10-year yields to 1.8% by the end of the year, from the 1.285% seen on July 23.
Stockskdal610.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc,...
Stocksaudacy.com

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris,...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await an action-packed week that could stoke volatility. Aside from the July FOMC rate decision, earnings from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google top the list of event risk. What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?. Dow Jones,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St opens higher on megacap tech boost, strong earnings

July 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, helped by megacap technology stocks and strong earnings from social media companies Twitter and Snap, with investors eyeing business activity data later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 31.8 points, or 0.09%, at the...
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Global markets follow Wall St higher as virus fears recede

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation. Market benchmarks in Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. London opened down less than 0.1%. Japanese markets were closed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy