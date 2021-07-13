Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sparkle to Enrich its SD-WAN Offering with SASE

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, announced it has enhanced its SD-WAN solutions adopting a multi-vendor approach. Sparkle’s managed SD-WAN solutions leverage different features of market leading SD-WAN technologies to provide hybrid, secure and low-latency connections globally - thanks to its...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd Wan#Ip#Cloud#Sd#Mef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Katalon Introduces TestOps, An Open And Comprehensive Test Orchestration Platform To Streamline DevOps

TestOps delivers a central command center, accelerates productivity and time to insight, and maximizes ROI. Katalon, Inc., the provider of a leading test automation platform, introduced Katalon TestOps, an open and comprehensive test orchestration platform designed to help enterprises scale test automation and streamline DevOps pipelines. “Efficient enterprise-grade DevOps are...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cloud CRM Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Salesforce.com, Microsoft, ELCA

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Cloud CRM Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Cloud CRM Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareaithority.com

Uniphore to Acquire Jacada to Transform Customer Experience With Advanced AI and Low Code/No Code Automation

Uniphore, a leader in Conversational Service Automation , announced its agreement to acquire Jacada, a customer experience pioneer with the industry’s leading low code/no code platform for contact center automation. Jacada’s advanced automation software brings a proven track record of solving complex contact center challenges and empowering the design and implementation of transformational customer experiences quickly and easily.
TechnologyDesign World Network

Scalable, open and integrated industrial automation increases efficiency, reduces complexity and cost

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announced continued development in driving major advances across its Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing initiatives. These advances and the introduction of Flexible Automation Modules (FAMs) further extend Molex’s Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS4.0) by empowering supply chain stakeholders to build software-defined machines, robots and production lines that meet escalating demands for connected, secure, scalable and efficient operations.
Technologyfloridanewswire.com

PartnerLinQ Expands Supply Chain Solutions Framework with Loren Data’s ECGrid Network Service

CRANBURY, N.J., Jul 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Supply chain business connectivity iPaas solution PartnerLinQ has announced a significant expansion of “Visionet VAN” to its EDI and Supply Chain Connectivity offerings. PartnerLinQ has selected ECGrid Network service of Loren Data Corp. (LD.com) – a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, to enhance digital connectivity for its clients.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Prisma SD-WAN Integrates With ServiceNow to Simplify Operations

Businesses are rapidly moving towards a cloud-delivered branch model for their IT operations to deliver improved user experience and greater productivity. Traditional WAN architecture requires manual deployment of new branch services that is tedious and expensive, especially when adding third-party entities to their branches. As a result, businesses are forced to continue with a manual IT workflow for their incident management, resulting in operational complexity that significantly impacts productivity and customer satisfaction. To solve this challenge, Palo Alto Networks is now seamlessly integrating Prisma SD-WAN and ServiceNow to simplify operations for businesses.
Softwaremit.edu

Keylime security software is deployed to IBM cloud

Keylime, a cloud security software architecture, is being adopted into IBM's cloud fleet. Originally developed at MIT Lincoln Laboratory to allow system administrators to ensure the security of their cloud environment, Keylime is now a Cloud Native Computing Foundation sandbox technology with more than 30 open-source developers contributing to it from around the world. The software will enable IBM to remotely attest to the security of its thousands of cloud servers.
Softwaredevops.com

Shoreline Platform Automates Repetitive IT Tasks

Shoreline emerged from stealth today to make available a namesake incident automation platform that eliminates the need to manually perform the same repetitive tasks. Anurag Gupta, Shoreline CEO, said the platform is based on domain-specific language, dubbed Op, that provides a simple pipe delimited syntax to integrate real-time resources and metrics in a way that allows DevOps teams to invoke an orchestration engine to automate the execution of a task from the Linux command prompt. Op employs a syntax that is familiar to any IT professionals that currently use shell commands and scripting tools to resolve IT issues, said Gupta.
ComputersNetwork World

Is SD-WAN out to kill MPLS?

There is arguably no networking technology surrounded by more hype than software defined WANs (SD-WAN), and much of it is well deserved. A significant number of network professionals either have an SD-WAN deployment underway or on their near-term roadmap. The reason is that SD-WAN architecture is optimized for cloud computing while legacy WANs were designed when client-server computing was the norm.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Compliance Software Market is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Nutanix

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Compliance Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Compliance Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Plainsight Delivers Enterprise Vision AI on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing Google Cloud customers with easy deployment of its end-to-end vision AI platform. By integrating Plainsight into their private networks, enterprises worldwide can now leverage one intuitive platform for centralized control of streamlined vision AI model creation and training with optimized visual data handling for diverse enterprise solutions.
EconomyComputerworld

Accelerating Cloud Data Warehouse Productivity by 400%

Cloud data warehouses are at the heart of digital transformation because they require no hardware, are infinitely scalable, and you only pay data resources you consume. However, that’s not the whole story. Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, Google Big Query and Snowflake all require real-time data integration and lifecycle automation to...
Computerscisco.com

Cisco 5G SD-WAN now on the Insider Series for Networking

Cisco has not stopped innovating when it comes to SD-WAN. The new Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateways provide multigigabit 5G cellular links in SD-WAN. When the SD-WAN fabric underlay offers multigigabit port options, customers can leverage the full potential of 5G multigigabit speeds in SD-WAN. Adding a multigigabit cellular routing option...
Softwarekyn24.com

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market size Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue over 2023

Programming characterized organizing in a wide territory arrange (WAN) streamlines the administration and activity of a WAN by decoupling the systems administration equipment from its control component. It executes virtualization innovation to enhance server farm the executives and activity. The product characterized WAN enables organizations to fabricate higher execution WANs utilize bring down cost rented lines, along these lines empowering organizations to somewhat or completely supplant more costly private WAN association advances, for example, MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching). Likewise, Wide territory organizing enables the organizations to broaden their PC arranges over vast separations, to associate remote branch workplaces to server farms and one another, and convey the applications and administrations required to perform business capacities. A concentrated controller is utilized to set arrangements and organizes movement. The SD-WAN considers these polices and the accessibility of system transfer speed to course movement. These approaches and the accessibility of system transmission capacity to course activity. Additionally this is help to guarantee that the application execution meets benefit level assertions.
TechnologyBank Info Security

SASE: Building a Migration Strategy

In 2019, Gartner coined the phrase Secure Access Service Edge, or SASE, to refer to a network architecture that delivers software-defined wide-area networking and security as a cloud service directly to the source of connection rather than the enterprise data center. In an update, Gartner recently issued a new strategic...
TechnologyLight Reading

Colt cooks up remote access SD-WAN service

Colt's sights are set on bolstering SD-WAN security and user experience for its enterprise customers' distributed workforce with the launch of SD-WAN Remote Access. In partnership with Versa Networks, Colt is delivering the new SD-WAN service via a remote client that customers can install on their corporate devices. "It will...
Technologynojitter.com

RingCentral, Bandwidth Forge BYOC Partnership

RingCentral and Bandwidth today announced Duet for RingCentral, an offering that allows RingCentral to decouple calling (UC and contact center), meetings, and messaging services from its carrier services. The new Duet service is an expansion of a decades-old partnership between these providers. RingCentral offers its services in a variety of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy