If the Biometric device driver is missing in your system’s Device Manager or you have uninstalled it accidentally, this post will help you restore it. You might have seen that Windows 10 provides users with some additional sign-in options, like Windows Hello Fingerprint, Windows Hello Face, etc. These features require Biometric device drivers to work properly. If a user uninstalls Biometric device drivers from his system accidentally, he may experience many errors with Windows Hello sign-in options.