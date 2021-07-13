Cancel
NEC, Microsoft to Collaborate on Cloud, Edge, AI, IoT and Private 5G

By Ray Sharma
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft and NEC on Tuesday announced a new multi-year strategic partnership, where the companies will leverage Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, NEC’s network and IT expertise, including 5G technologies, and each other’s AI and IoT solutions to help enterprise customers and the public sector across multiple markets and industries further accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.

