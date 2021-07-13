Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

WRAPUP 1-China's June exports growth beats f'cast as easing global lockdowns boost demand

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

* June exports +32.2% yr/yr vs +23.1% forecast in Reuters poll

* June imports +36.7% yr/yr vs +30.0% forecast

* June trade balance $51.53 bln vs $44.20 bln forecast

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports grew at a much faster than expected pace in June as virus outbreaks and port delays were eclipsed by solid global demand thanks to easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives worldwide.

Imports growth also beat expectations with the values boosted by high raw material prices, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Thanks to Beijing’s efforts in largely to containing the pandemic earlier than its trading partners, the world’s biggest exporter has managed a solid economic revival from the coronavirus-induced slump in the first few months of 2019.

China’s trade performance has seen some pressure in recent months, mainly led by a global semiconductor shortage, logistics bottlenecks, higher raw material and freight costs.

All the same, the global easings in COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccination drives appeared to underpin a strong uptick in worldwide demand for Chinese goods.

Exports in dollar terms rose 32.2% in June from a year earlier, compared with a 27.9% gain in May. The analysts polled by Reuters had forecasted a 23.1% increase.

The strong shipment numbers mirrored some solid factory surveys overseas. A measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June, while Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years. [nL2N2O42C6 nL2N2O50ED]

The data also showed imports increased 36.7% year-on-year last month, beating a 30.0% forecast but slowing from a 51.1% gain in May, which was the highest growth rate in a decade.

China posted a trade surplus of $51.53 billion for last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $44.2 billion surplus and the $45.54 billion surplus in May.

The world’s second largest economy has contained a sporadic coronavirus outbreak in one of its major export hubs in southern Guangdong Province last month.

However, exporters are grappling with higher raw material and freight costs and logistics bottlenecks.

Prices for commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore and copper have surged this year, fuelled by easing pandemic lockdowns in many countries and ample global liquidity. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Exporter#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Commodities
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lockdown
Country
China
Related
Business101 WIXX

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
MarketsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as upbeat earnings news contributed to rebound along with continued optimism about the economy, despite some concerns about the spread of new coronavirus variants. Investors also await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering and the outlook for the global economy. Asian stocks ended mostly lower Monday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed As China Rout Worsens

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as a sell-off deepened in some of China's most vibrant sectors and investors awaited this week's Federal Reserve meeting outcome for any new hints about when the U.S. central bank would pare back stimulus. U.S. earnings also remained on investors' radar, with...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains of the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index breaking above the 28,000 mark, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, ignoring the surge in the coronavirus's delta variant infections amid the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on GDP data, Wall Street gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, helped by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.10 points, or 0.84%, to 3,252.07 as of 01:44 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.28%, while LG Chem gained 2.08% and Naver advanced 1.33%. ** South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick-up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for the rest of the year. ** U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as focus turned to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. ** There is a bullish sentiment coming from GDP data as well as upbeat U.S. markets, even as the outbreak is a concern, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,150.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,155.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.18% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** Around 404.08 million shares were traded on the KOSPI. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 613. ** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 110.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.389%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.875%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
StocksBusiness Insider

Mild Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,225-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Global Growth to Stay Strong but Virus the Top Risk, Say Economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 115 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,400-point plateau and now it's looking at a steady start on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with little movement expected among ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-METALS-Copper hits multi-week highs on weaker dollar

(Refiles to change dateline to July 27, not July 16) July 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai and London copper jumped on Tuesday to multi-week highs, as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. The dollar eased, hovering just below recent peaks, as investors turned their focus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy