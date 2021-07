LANCASTER, Pa. -- July 16th, 2021 -- Despite tossing seven brilliant innings on Friday night, Daryl Thompson received the loss against the Lancaster Barnstormers in a series opener. The Blue Crabs weren’t able to pull through despite a plethora of opportunities, stranding six runners on base in the final three innings, losing 5-4. Both Thompson (L, 4-2) and Dominic DiSabatino (W, 6-3) for Lancaster were masterful in a series opening pitcher’s duel. A two-run Joe DeLuca homer in the second inning accounted for half of the runs through five and one-half innings, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-1 lead.