Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

China's export growth quickens as global vaccinations, easing lockdowns lift demand

By Stella Qiu Gabriel Crossley
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's exports grew much faster than expected in June, as solid global demand led by easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives worldwide eclipsed virus outbreaks and port delays.

But overall trade growth in the world's second-biggest economy may slow in the second half of 2021, a customs official warned on Tuesday, partly reflecting the COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties as the Delta virus variant wreaks havoc in some countries.

Overall imports also beat expectations, though the pace of gains eased from May, with the values boosted by high raw material prices, customs data showed.

Thanks to Beijing's efforts in largely containing the pandemic earlier than its trading partners, the world's biggest exporter has managed a solid economic revival from the coronavirus-induced slump in the first few months of 2020.

Exports in dollar terms rose 32.2% in June from a year earlier, compared with 27.9% growth in May. The analysts polled by Reuters had forecasted a 23.1% increase.

"Exports surprised on the upside in June, shrugging off the impact of the temporary Shenzhen port closure and other supply chain bottlenecks," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

"The headline US$ numbers suggest that in real, sequential terms shipments held up in June, after having moderated earlier on from the record levels of end-2020."

China's trade performance has seen some pressure in recent months, mainly due to a global semiconductor shortage, logistics bottlenecks, and higher raw material and freight costs.

All the same, the global easings in COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccination drives appeared to underpin a strong uptick in worldwide demand for Chinese goods.

Germany, for example, which was at first sluggish in its vaccination drive, said this month it had caught up with the United States in terms of the proportion of the population having had one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Close to half of Americans are now fully vaccinated, while elsewhere in Europe the rate has also increased recently. read more

China's strong shipment numbers last month underlined some solid factory surveys overseas. A measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June, while Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years. read more

The data also showed imports increased 36.7% year-on-year last month, beating a 30.0% forecast but slowing from a 51.1% gain in May, which was the highest growth rate in a decade.

China's crude oil imports in the first half fell 3% in their first contraction for the period since 2013, as an import quota shortage and rising global prices curbed buying, but imports of soybeans, natural gas and iron ore rose. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkzM5_0av2VYeq00
A worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Asian stock markets, partly buffeted over recent weeks by concerns over the spreading Delta virus variant and easing growth rates in China, extended their gains after the trade data and were headed for the best session in more than two weeks.

China's yuan also rose to a near one-week high against the dollar as the data tempered worries over softening GDP growth. On Friday, the People's Bank of China said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves to support the economy, especially as smaller firms were unable to pass on rising raw material costs.

PANDEMIC UNCERTAINTIES

China's customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said imported inflation risks were manageable, but cautioned that the country's overall trade still faces uncertainties due to the global pandemic.

Li, speaking at a news conference in Beijing earlier in the day, said trade growth may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate.

"But overall we think China's foreign trade in the second half still has hopes of achieving relatively fast growth," he said.

China posted a trade surplus of $51.53 billion for last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $44.2 billion surplus and the $45.54 billion surplus in May.

Asia's economic powerhouse has contained a sporadic coronavirus outbreak in one of its major export hubs in southern Guangdong province last month. However, exporters are grappling with higher raw material and freight costs and logistics bottlenecks.

Prices for commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore and copper have surged this year, fuelled by easing pandemic lockdowns in many countries and ample global liquidity.

"The pandemic-induced surge in retail sales in advanced economies has started to reverse recently as consumption patterns begin to normalise amid reopening," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

"Once retailers in these countries have rebuilt their inventories, softer consumer demand will feed through into weaker foreign demand for Chinese exports."

China's trade surplus with the United States swelled to $32.58 billion in June, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed, up from the May figure of $31.78 billion.

Top officials from China and the United States started exchanges in June to address mutual concerns, while the Biden administration is conducting a review of trade policy between the world's two biggest economies, ahead of the expiry of their Phase 1 deal at the end of 2021. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Economy#Yuan#Gdp#Oxford Economics#Chinese#Americans#Asian#Capital Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Businesswkzo.com

China’s industrial profit growth slows in June on high raw material prices

BEIJING (Reuters) – Profit growth at China’s industrial firms slowed for the fourth straight month in June, as high raw material prices weighed on factories’ margins, pointing to some weakness in the recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy. Industrial firms’ profits rose 20% year-on-year in June to 791.8 billion yuan...
Economybirminghamnews.net

China's industrial firms report steady profit growth in H1

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major industrial companies saw a steady increase in profits in the first half of this year amid a stable recovery in market demand and improving business performance, official data showed on Tuesday. Industrial firms with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million...
Businessrock947.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Public Healthwkzo.com

IMF cuts emerging Asia growth forecast on COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut this year’s economic growth forecast for emerging Asia, as a spike in coronavirus cases from new variants and slow vaccinations cloud the region’s recovery prospects. The downgrade, which contrasted with an upward revision in the IMF’s forecast for advanced nations,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's exports jump on solid U.S., China demand

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s exports jumped in June led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of chip-making equipment, supporting hopes for an export-led recovery in the world’s third-largest economy. Exports rose 48.6% in June from a year earlier, the fourth straight month of double-digit gains, although growth was largely...
Economyirei.com

China: Export growth picked up, defying supply chain headwinds

Exports surprised on the upside in June, shrugging off the impact of the temporary Shenzhen port closure and other local supply chain bottlenecks, according to Oxford Economics. The headline U.S. dollar numbers suggest that in real, sequential terms shipments rose strongly in June, after having moderated earlier on from the record levels of early-2021.
Marketsetftrends.com

China’s Rising Exports Bolster This Emerging Markets Equity ETF

China’s imports and exports grew in June at a faster pace than expected, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, portending continued economic growth in a country still mired in Covid-19 outbreak fears. Exports for the country increased 32.2% over last year (measured in U.S. dollars), continuing May’s upward trend...
Public HealthWashington Post

China’s economic growth eases as recovery levels off after covid-19 pandemic

China said Thursday its economy grew 7.9 percent in the second quarter, as the country’s rebound from the coronavirus pandemic levels off toward a steadier trajectory. The world’s second-largest economy "achieved a stable recovery in the first half of the year,” Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics, told a media briefing. “However, we must be aware that the pandemic is still spreading globally and the international landscape is complicated with high uncertainties and instabilities.”
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

* S. Korea won firms after cenbank takes hawkish tone * Asian shares broadly higher * Indonesian authorities say prepared for daily cases to cross 60,000 * Singapore stocks slide after COVID-19 cluster By Anushka Trivedi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from relatively resilient China data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish tone. South Korea's won was an outlier, jumping 0.5% after the country's central bank singalled it was considering hiking rates. The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to higher. Second-quarter economic growth in the region's top trade partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll out more support measures to support the recovery. In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus. "The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out of China but Asia's emerging market currencies remain under stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock downs," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but Singapore's stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were being gradually eased. The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary policy if needed from the next meeting. "A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in our view to hike in the region," analysts at TD Securities said, expecting South Korea's strong trade performance to keep growth buoyant. The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1 basis points at 1.462% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis points at 6.487% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23 China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83 India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64 Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80 Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61 Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35 S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20 Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45 Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16 Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

VIEW China's economic growth more than halves in second quarter

July 15 (Reuters) - China's economic growth more than halved in the second quarter from a record expansion in the first three months of the year, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs, and new COVID-19 cases weighed on the recovery momentum. read more. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise on better-than-expected June retail sales data

* China June retail sales grows faster than expected. SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday with liquor makers and banks leading gains, as investors cheered stronger retail sales in June while expecting an easier policy stance from the central bank to support an economic recovery. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.23% at 3,536.71 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.45%, with the banking sector sub-index rising 2.12% and the consumer staples sector up 1.47%. ** Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory surged 4.9% while shares of Tsingtao Brewery gained 4.7% in Shanghai.

Comments / 0

Community Policy