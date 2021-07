In light of this past year and the extraordinary challenges and hardships everyone has experienced, Fisk University has opted to preserve all institutional scholarships and disregard any existing criteria for the past academic year. We are deeply committed to the success of our students, and this will allow them the time to readjust to their academic schedules and once again excel at the highest levels. Fisk faculty and staff are dedicated to ensuring that students achieve their absolute best and that their future will not be defined by this horrific pandemic.