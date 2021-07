While Ubisoft’s new open-world Star Wars game is probably a good couple of years away, that won’t stop the wheels from turning on all things anticipation, speculation, and expectation for what is set to be the most epic game in the faraway galaxy fans could have ever hoped for. Naturally, before any trailer or any details have even been released, Star Wars fans and gamers alike will inevitably draw comparisons with other ambitious and perfectly executed open-world games, such as Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, and specifically previous Ubisoft titles like the Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed entries.