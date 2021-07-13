Barclays Stick to Their Sell Rating for ams AG

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,506.50 ($19.68).