Latest updated blog – Warming up for Tuesday – Nick

Good Monday evening, everyone. After a weekend with scattered strong to severe t-storms on Saturday and rain chances on Sunday, we backed things down to a few random showers on the Missouri side as our last storm system continues to move on. While most spots stayed dry throughout the day, the cloud cover was a bit stubborn to move on. Even though we did see skies turn partly sunny by the start of this evening, temperatures at Joplin Regional only topped out around 77° while the rest of the area made due with middle to upper 70s. We’ll take it when you consider that we should be right around 90° for a normal high and warmer temperatures are knocking on the door.