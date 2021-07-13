Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Latest updated blog – Warming up for Tuesday – Nick

koamnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Monday evening, everyone. After a weekend with scattered strong to severe t-storms on Saturday and rain chances on Sunday, we backed things down to a few random showers on the Missouri side as our last storm system continues to move on. While most spots stayed dry throughout the day, the cloud cover was a bit stubborn to move on. Even though we did see skies turn partly sunny by the start of this evening, temperatures at Joplin Regional only topped out around 77° while the rest of the area made due with middle to upper 70s. We’ll take it when you consider that we should be right around 90° for a normal high and warmer temperatures are knocking on the door.

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Blog#Said And Done#Joplin Regional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKTVZ

T- Storm Tuesday, warm day ahead

Good Tuesday morning, Central Oregon. We are waking up this morning to thick clouds and haze across our region. Today is a milder day for temps as we have dropped down into the mid 80's. There is a 40 percent chance for thunderstorms, and a potential for lightening as we...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Sunny, Hazy and Warm start to Tuesday, Stormy Finish

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Wildfires in southern Canada, around Winnipeg, are producing heavy smoke that has drifted across New England thanks to the jet stream. While hazy/smoky skies will persist today, conditions are expected to be less intense than yesterday. Our Air Quality Alert expired at noon on Tuesday. While just across the border in Connecticut, it will remain in effect through 11pm tonight. Other parts of MA and Southern New England still have an AQA in effect.
Environmentmychamplainvalley.com

Weather Blog: Cold front brings rain chances and cooler temperatures Tuesday

Wildfire smoke all the way from California has created air quality issues across the northeast today. Visibility has also been reduced across the region. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. In Vermont this is in place until 11PM tonight. In New Hampshire it remains in place until 10AM Wednesday. Tonight a few showers and an isolated storm remains with partly cloudy skies, lows stay in the lower 60s.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Warm and mostly sunny Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Quiet but hot today. A weak front from the north will pass late tonight/early Wednesday with a passing shower mainly up along I-80. Front will be to our south on Wednesday and could fire up a shower south of I-70 in the late afternoon and evening but a better chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday with an approaching cold front.

Comments / 0

Community Policy