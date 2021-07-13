Shooter forces way into house, shoots Winston-Salem man in groin. Second shooting injures 84-year-old man sitting on his porch.
Winston-Salem police investigated two shootings that happened near each other about 90 minutes apart on Monday but say they’re not sure whether the shootings are related. In the first case, police said two intruders forced their way into a sleeping man's apartment and shot him in the groin area. That shooting was at 1:54 p.m. and occurred in the 1800 block of Trellis Lane.greensboro.com
