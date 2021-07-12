Cancel
Former informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says

By Mark Hosenball Reuters
Wenatchee World
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One of the Haitian-American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti’s president last week had been an informant to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a DEA official said on Monday. Haitian authorities last week arrested two Haitian-American men, Joseph Vincent, 55, and...

www.wenatcheeworld.com

