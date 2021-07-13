Cancel
Washington State

6,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state

By Amanda Zhou The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 14 days ago

OLYMPIA — The number of Washington residents who have died from COVID-19 has now reached 6,000, according to data from the state Department of Health. About 44% of the state's deaths are among residents, staff and visitors of long-term-care facilities, which have borne the brunt of the deadly virus. As of July 6, 2,666 people associated with the state's nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and adult family homes have died, according to the DOH.

