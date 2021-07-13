Cancel
Bollinger County, MO

Four Sent To Hospital After Crash In Bollinger County

mymoinfo.com
 14 days ago

(Bollinger County) Four people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Bollinger County Monday afternoon. According to highway patrol, 25-year-old Stephanie Rumsey of Marble Hill failed to yield her 2018 Mazda CX5 on MO 72 at MO 51 Patton and crashed into 70-year-old Roy Roger’s 2011 Toyota Camry. Rumsey was taken to St. Francis Hospital with moderate injuries while Rogers and two other occupants in his vehicle, 69-year-old Cynthia Rogers of Zalma and a 10-year-old male from Farmington, were all taken to Southeast Hospital with moderate injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

