Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 932 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Excessive rainfall over the burn scars will result in debris flow moving through the Mescal and east Telegraph burn scars. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mescal and east Telegraph burn scars, San Carlos, Cutter and Peridot. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE