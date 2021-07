Camping is all about roughing it — to an extent. Even the most diehard survivalists will admit that it wouldn’t hurt to have a little more comfort during your outdoor slumber. After all, a good night of sleep gives way to a better adventure the next day. Using an inflatable pillow can protect your sleeping surface from debris and rocks that are bound to wake you up at some point during the night, or leave you with neck and back pain. Plus, it’s easy to put away when you wake up, deflating manually or twisting a valve until it shrinks down to the size of a soda can.