US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Bradford Era
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Cuban government amid some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment on the island nation in decades. (July 2021) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0879f4d7fcc84f1fa0565cb5a78877c7.

www.bradfordera.com

AdvocacyPosted by
NBC News

Biden to host Cuban American leaders to discuss response to Cuba protests

President Joe Biden will host Cuban American leaders at the White House on Friday to discuss the recent historic protests in the Caribbean nation and his administration’s response, including new sanctions on Cuban leaders and establishing internet access for Cubans. Those in attendance will include political and community leaders as...
Cuba, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: US policies hurt the people of Cuba

As a Cuban American, I am frustrated by the lack of media coverage from various viewpoints regarding the demonstrations in Cuba. Many of the demonstrators who want government changes are young. Older Cubans are suspicious of changes that could affect their health, job and education gains. Older Cubans remember how it was in the early 1950s, before Fidel Castro: working on the 70% cultivable land that belonged to foreigners, watching the Mafia-controlled casinos make money while those in rural areas were around 40% illiterate or with little education (99.9% are now literate), and watching their children die of intestinal worm infestation due to lack of health care.
U.S. PoliticsBradford Era

Biden: Federal worker vaccines being considered

President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “under consideration," as the delta variant spreads across the U.S. and Americans still refuse the shot. (July 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
U.S. Politicsvillages-news.com

An important moment for Cuban people

As you know, the Cuban people have taken to the streets to voice their opposition to the brutal communist regime in Havana. Their courage has led to historic protests that has drawn the attention of the rest of the world. This is an important moment for the Cuban people and...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Sen. Rubio: ‘All of the impediments to remittances to the people of Cuba are not on our side of it. It's on the Cuban side’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who serves on the Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees, to discuss the situation in Cuba, Havana syndrome, and rising COVID cases in Florida. Sen. Rubio says, “All of the impediments to remittances to the people of Cuba are not on our side of it. It's on the Cuban side, on the regime side.” July 22, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsWinchester News Gazette

Price: US will help Cubans, but not regime

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says the U.S. is looking into ways to help the Cuban people but they will also make sure that none of it ends up in the "regime's coffers." (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden must rally US allies, stand with Cuban people

Last weekend, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in the largest grassroots protest the country has experienced since 1959. Their grievances are familiar — COVID-19 devastated a society already struggling with plunging tourism revenues, collapsing medical infrastructure and the government’s failure to distribute food, medicine, vaccines and services. But...
Miami, FLwlrn.org

Cuban Exiles Want The World On Their Side, Not Cuba's. Try Persuasion, Not Petulance

Of all the sentiments Cuban-Americans voiced during their demonstration in Washington D.C. this week — in solidarity with last week’s unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba — this one from Miami resident Marlen Garcia turned my middle-aged head:. “The Cuban government needs pressure,” Garcia told the Miami Herald, “like America and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Jill Biden to undergo procedure to remove object lodged in her foot

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object lodged in her left foot, a spokesperson said. Biden stepped on the object while walking on a beech in Hawaii last weekend, said Michael LaRosa. She will undergo the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "The president will join her," LaRosa said in a statement.
Protestsroanokebeacon.com

Cuban uprisings are a reminder of why America deserves protection and respect

Last week thousands of angry, disaffected Cubans took to the streets to march and protest against the tyrannical communist government, which has held them hostage for the last three generations. According to most major news outlets, the spectacle was truly an unprecedented display of solidarity and a righteous call for...
AdvocacyPosted by
WOKV

UN rights chief urges release of Cuban protesters

PARIS — (AP) — The U.N. rights chief is urging the release of all those detained in Cuba’s protests and calling on the government to address their grievances. In a statement Friday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for an investigation into the death of a protester in Havana, a 36-year-old who died Monday during clashes between demonstrators and police.

