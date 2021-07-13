Maine musicians compete for 'Central Maine Idol'

There was a packed crowd Monday in Hallowell as some of the state's best singers let their voices be heard as they compete for $10,000.

It's all part of 'Central Maine Idol' hosted at the Quarry Tap Room. The contest began with hundreds of auditions in early June. Judges narrowed that field down to 20 people, who have competed every Monday in hopes of winning 'Central Maine Idol.'

On Monday, the final eight contests sang with the hopes of earning a spot in the top five, which will be the contest's finale on Saturday.

"It's getting people out, they're mingling, people are loving it, it's such a great community thing. I love it, it's been so much fun," said event organizer and partner at the Quarry Tap Room Chris Vallee.

Vallee said he's been impressed with the crowd size thus far. On Monday, more than 200 people filled the bar's beer garden, while others watched from the deck above.

"It's such a joyous event and everybody's just excited to be here," said contestant Katie Oberholtzer. "$10,000 could change my life. I have a lot of student loans and I have to pay a lot of rent right now."

The prize money is also something attracting Augusta musician Rob Burnell, who performs regularly in the Augusta and Hallowell area.

"Immediately that would be helping me and my family get a home, we're working on getting money for a down payment," said Burnell.

The contest continues on Saturday with the final five participants. That begins at 6 p.m. at the Quarry Tap Room and will be followed by a fireworks display once the winner is crowned.