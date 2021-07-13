That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Yuji Okumoto

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost a guarantee that if you were growing up in the 80s you saw this face even if you didn’t know his name since the smiling and vicious character of Chozen was one of the most memorable parts of The Karate Kid II, and the best part is that he’s coming back for Cobra Kai season 3, even if we don’t really know whether that’s going to be a good or a bad thing. It does feel kind of obvious that he still feels a certain way about Daniel LaRusso, but after so many years one would think that people would change. Then again, when one remembers that his uncle Sato still harbored a grudge against Mr. Miyagi and Johnny Lawrence still disliked Daniel it’s hard to justify Chozen just up and forgiving the man that apparently stole his honor. But as far as Yuji’s career, he’s been keeping pretty busy over the years and has managed to keep himself in the spotlight at least a bit here and there. He’s still fondly remembered for his time in the movie Better Off Dead with John Cusack since his Howard Cosell impression was one of the better parts of the movie and helped to make it a lot funnier since otherwise the movie as a little dark in some spots, as it was likely intended to be.

