Google pushing Lens in new online ad awareness campaign

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Lens has been around since 2017 and has been a good tool for those that wanted to do visual searches more than word searches. And with Google’s continued push for augmented reality, it will most likely play a pretty important role. The challenge would be to make people actually use it. Google has now released some pretty straightforward online ads on how and why you should use Google Lens, instead of the more “spectacular” ad experiences that they previously released.

