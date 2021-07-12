Google pushing Lens in new online ad awareness campaign

Of course everyone wants to be the new Tiktok. The past couple of years has seen the rise of this micro-video social network in both usage and importance in culture. All of the major social media platforms and brands have come up with their own version or built-in features that mimic what has made TikTok so popular. Google launched YouTube Shorts last year in India (which banned TikTok as well) and then later on in the US and UK. Now it’s finally launching globally “across more than 100 countries” where YouTube is also available.